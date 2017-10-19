Those who Died in the California Fires are Now 42

The number of people killed in fires in the US state of California reached 42 people, Reuters reported.

About 60 people are still missing in the districts of Sonoma and Napa. Initially, in the list of missing persons, the names of more than 2,000 people were found, but most of them were safe, including the evacuees, but failed to notify the authorities.

The flames in Northern California started on Oct. 8 and 9, covering over 245,000 acres (86,200 hectares), and destroying nearly 5,000 residential buildings, as well as wine cellars and retail outlets. Thousands of people survived after leaving their property as a matter of urgency.

About 90 percent of the grapes in the Napa valley have already been recovered and saved from the impact of fire and smoke. But damage to the famous wine region will seriously harm wine production, Reuters says.