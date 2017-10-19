SUV Plowed into Pedestrians in Kharkiv, Six Died and 11 were Injured

SUV lowed into pedestrians in Kharkiv, Ukraine, taking six victims and injuring 11 people on Wednesday night, RIA Novosti reported, citing information from the interior ministry of the country.

The incident happened at about 20.45 pm local time on the street of Smska. Five of the victims were taken to a hospital, the Ukrainian police said. According to the initial data, the SUV has run into the crowd after a collision with another vehicle. The woman who was behind the wheel was detained by the law enforcement authorities and a trial was instituted against her.

It is supposed that she was over the speed limit and trying to go on a red light.