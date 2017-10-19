Opposition Journalist is Running for President of Russia

Opposition journalist Ksenia Sobchak is running for president of Russia in the 2018 elections.

"I have decided to run for president at the age of 36. I want to return the opportunity to vote against all," says Sobchak's address on a site specially created for the campaign.

"When I was 18, Putin became president, and the children who were born that year will be able to vote and it could happen that when my son can vote, Zyuganov will be again on the list, Zhirinovsky and Putin, "says Sobchak.

Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, commented on Sobchak's candidacy. He announced that Ksenia meets the requirements of the Russian constitution and may run for president.

Peskov added that Sobchak's political beliefs are still unknown. In his words, she will have to gain political experience from scratch.

"Politics is totally different from journalism," Peskov said in the air on Dozhd TV.

Yesterday, the Central Electoral Commission announced that opposition leader Alexei Navalny would not be able to run for president in the 2018 election, but could only do so in 2028 as his conditional sentence came into effect.

Navalny was sentenced to 10 conditional years for financial abuse in the "Kirovsas" case, which he believes is politically motivated.

However, the opposition is clear that he is legally entitled to run because his conviction is conditional.

Navalny started a campaign with pre-election rallies, which earlier this month led to him being sentenced to 20 days in prison.