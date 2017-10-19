The First Public Auction with Bitcoin to be Held in Italy

The Italian auction house Sant'Agostino announced that at its next auction the participants will have the opportunity to bid with bitcoin. This will be the first such auction in the world, where cryptocurrency payment will be allowed, reports sega.

The statement says that at the beginning of next week, about 600 Italian and foreign objects, mostly furniture, will be auctioned and "bitcoins will be accepted as pay". The cryptocurrency will also be used at the next auction at the end of November, which will include paintings, jewelery and watches.