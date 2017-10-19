The First Public Auction with Bitcoin to be Held in Italy

Business | October 19, 2017, Thursday // 09:30| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The First Public Auction with Bitcoin to be Held in Italy twitter.com

The Italian auction house Sant'Agostino announced that at its next auction the participants will have the opportunity to bid with bitcoin. This will be the first such auction in the world, where cryptocurrency payment will be allowed, reports sega. 

The statement says that at the beginning of next week, about 600 Italian and foreign objects, mostly furniture, will be auctioned and "bitcoins will be accepted as pay". The cryptocurrency will also be used at the next auction at the end of November, which will include paintings, jewelery and watches.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bitcoin, auction house, cryptocurrency
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria