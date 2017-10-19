The Hungarian Police are Investigating Scientologists

Hungarian police began an investigation against the Scientology Church, media reported in the country. The representation of the church in Budapest was searched by 50 policemen. There are alerts for committed crimes, including misuse of personal data. So far, no details have been provided about the operation.

The Scientology Church is not among the recognized religious movements in Hungary. In other European countries it has also been investigated for violations and measures have been taken against it. The church was founded in the 1950s by the fantastic writer L. Ron Hubbard in the United States.

Today, it is one of the richest religious movements and is known for having many Hollywood stars as follwers, including Tom Cruise. Scientologists struggle for official recognition as a religion.