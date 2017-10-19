Sweden's Top Diplomat Complained of Sexual Harassment
Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallström has revealed that she has been subjected to sexual harassment "at the highest political level." Stockholm's first diplomat made the statement by joining the #MeToo social networking campaign, where women share their sexual harassment experience.
"I can confirm that this exists at the highest political level and I have experienced it myself," she told the Swedish news agency TT. Wallström did not specify whether sexual abuse was exercised during a meeting of European officials, as previously reported in a journalist's memoir.
In its words, it is necessary to seek solutions at the legal level and to consider how public attitudes to the problem can be changed.
Wallström, who has been in office since 2014, received a mandate from Prime Minister Stefan Leuven for a "feminist diplomacy" that calls for respect for women's rights as part of Swedish international relations. In 2015, diplomatic relations between Stockholm and Saudi Arabia were frozen after Wallström called the Riyadh authorities a "dictatorship," criticizing mostly the attitude towards women.
