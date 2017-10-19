"We Want you to Stay After Brexit", London has told EU Citizens

We want you to stay in the country after Brexit, was declared by London to EU citizens living and working legally in the UK. British Prime Minister Theresa May wrote in an open letter. It covers around 3 million people from Member States. Their status and place in the country and society is one of the most complex issues for British authorities before and after the referendum on EU membership. The letter will be posted on May's facebook page.

May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed in their meeting yesterday that discussions about "divorce" should be accelerated in the coming months. In the middle of last week, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier announced at a press conference that talks with the UK are in a dead end. Last week, they ended without any real results after London did not commit a specific amount to settle financial issues with Brussels, which Barnier said was a "worrying".

Brussels refuses to move to the second phase of negotiating future trade relations until three key issues are addressed: financial obligations, the rights of EU citizens on the Island and the Irish border.