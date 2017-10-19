Harry Potter is the Most Read Book Among Teenagers in Bulgaria

Today, the 18 most read books among the young people at the age of 18 in Bulgaria were presented. The survey is by 24chasa newspaper and according to them the ranking leads the series of J. K. Rowling about the child magician Harry Potter. Among the first titles there is only one Bulgarian author - Anton Dontchev's "Time apart". "Lord of the Rings," "Count Monte Cristo" and "The Little Prince" are also among the favorite readings of young people.

On the brink of adulthood, most young Bulgarians prefer to read contemporary literature, fiction or spend their time on social media.

"A part of the study was also done at the school that I manage - 119. A large number of children read contemporary authors, which is very good, but for a great disappointment they do not read classics that are part of the textbooks in Bulgarian language and literature" , commented Dian Stamatov, former Deputy Minister of Education.

