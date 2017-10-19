From 2018 More Funds for Maternity Leave and Less for Sick Leave

Higher maternity and unemployment benefits, but a smaller amount of sick leave for the budget of the State Social Security for next year, bTV announced.

There are two payments that have been frozen in recent years. The minimum unemployment allowance, which is now BGN 7.20 per day, next year becomes 9 leva and the mother's second year of child care increases by 40 levs and becomes 380 per month.

Less will however be paid for the first three days of sick leave. Now they are at the expense of the employer who pays the worker 70 per cent of his wages. In 2018 he will pay 50 per cent.

If the worker is at 1000 levs gross salary, for three days leave the employer will owe him about 25 leva less than now. The reasoning states that the change is made with a view to relieving businesses and preventing abuses.