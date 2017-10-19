We Mark the Day of the Bulgarian Doctor

We mark the Day of the Bulgarian Doctor.

Traditionally, the Bulgarian Doctors' Union handed out the Doctor of the Year award.

Among all those who deserve the prizw this year, the medics awarded the maxillofacial surgeon Professor Nikolay Yanev, who performed an impressive surgery.

In the surgery done in Pirogov neurosurgery by Assoc. Prof. Yanev, in a team of over 20 specialists, removed the bone and soft tissues of a patient affected by a tumor. In their place, using microscopic technique, they placed a titanium implant individually made using 3D technology. So the 43-year-old cancer patient received a chance for a fulfilling life.

