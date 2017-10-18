Twitter is planning to impose new restrictions on pornographic and hateful imagery as part of a renewed effort to tackle abuse on its social network, reported BBC.

The US company has also said it intends to review user complaints more quickly.

The efforts are outlined in a leaked email from the company's head of safety, which was published by Wired.

But one UK charity has already said the company needs to go further than "tinkering" with its existing rules.

Twitter's chief executive, Jack Dorsey, had said on Friday that he planned to announce a "more aggressive stance" against online abuse this week, after Twitter was criticised for temporarily blocking the account of Rose McGowan - an actress who had accused Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of rape.

Harvey Weinstein denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.

The UK government had also recently urged social-media leaders to do more to tackle the problem, and suggested Twitter and others would have to pay a levy to fund anti-abuse campaigns in the future.

Twitter has confirmed that Wired's report is accurate.

"Although we planned on sharing these updates later this week, we hope our approach and upcoming changes, as well as our collaboration with the Trust and Safety Council, show how seriously we are rethinking our rules and how quickly we're moving to update our policies and how we enforce them," a spokesman told the BBC.

The council referred to is a new body of 50 independent organisations that Twitter intends to consult to ensure its users can "express themselves with confidence".

Its members include the Internet Watch Foundation, EU Kids Online and the UK Safer Internet Centre.