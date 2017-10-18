Recep Erdogan: 'All Countries Located Close to Turkey are Part of Its Interests'

''All countries located close to Turkey are part of its interests'', Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during the meeting of mayors of the settlements, reported BGNES.

''Turkey is being criticized for interfering with Syria, Iraq, the Balkan countries, the South Caucasus, Central Asia and North Africa. Ankara's response is simple: all countries neighboring Turkey are part of its interests, "Erdogan said. He identified Syria's PYD (PKK) (and YPG / PYD armed wing) groupings as terrorist structures that play with the attitudes of "our Kurdish brothers and pervades of the PKK terrorist organization."