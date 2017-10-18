Bomb Exploded in front of a Police Station in Sweden

Bulgaria: Bomb Exploded in front of a Police Station in Sweden Source: Twitter

A powerful explosion occurred shortly after midnight at a police station in Helsingborg, Sweden, the World Agencies said.

There were no injured in the incident but the building suffered serious material damage. Its entrance was completely destroyed, bTV reported.

"This is a serious attack on democracy and the legal system," said Karina Persson, the city's chief of police, who is behind the attack is unclear for now, according to the authorities, the cause of the attack could be the good job of the local police.

