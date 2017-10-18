Ed Sheeran Broke his Both Hands, Postponed Concerts in Asia

British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran canceled a few of his concerts in Asia after a doctor has confirmed that he has broken both hands, according to Contactmusic.

The 26-year-old performer has announced he will not be able to sing in Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong after he has fractured his right wrist and left elbow in a London bike incident.

The following message was published on Ed Sheeran's Facebook page: "During my visit to a doctor, it was confirmed that I have fractures on the right wrist and the left elbow, which make my performances impossible in the immediate future, unfortunately this means that concerts in Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo, and Hong Kong will not be up to date, I expect to see how the recovery process will take place before deciding what will happen with the other shows, stay on the channel for more details."

After the announcement there was a clarification that it was not personally written by Ed, since both of his hands are in an orthopedic cast.