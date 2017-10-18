Wizz Air to Launch Sofia - Athens flights in March 2018
Wizz Air will launch a new route from Bulgaria's Sofia to Greek capital Athens on March 25, 2018, the Hungarian low-cost carrier said on Monday. The company will operate the new route on a daily basis, in each day of the week, Wizz Air said in a statement.
The flight schedule posted on the website of Wizz Air lists one flight per day from Sofia to Athens and back. Currently, Wizz Air operates eight aircraft in Bulgaria - seven in Sofia and one at Varna Airport, and has a team of 300.
In the first nine months of 2017, the company serviced more than 1.8 million passengers on routes to and from Bulgaria, a 41% increase over the same period last year.
Source: See News
