Russian, Israeli Leaders Discuss Iran Nuclear Program, Syria, Iraq
World | October 18, 2017, Wednesday // 15:02| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the Iran nuclear program, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, reported Reuters.
In a phone call, held on the initiative of the Israeli side, the two leaders also discussed the situation in Syria and the referendum in Iraq’s Kurdistan, the Kremlin said in a statement.
