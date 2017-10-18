Russian, Israeli Leaders Discuss Iran Nuclear Program, Syria, Iraq

Russian, Israeli Leaders Discuss Iran Nuclear Program, Syria, Iraq

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the Iran nuclear program, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, reported Reuters. 

In a phone call, held on the initiative of the Israeli side, the two leaders also discussed the situation in Syria and the referendum in Iraq’s Kurdistan, the Kremlin said in a statement.

