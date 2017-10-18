Turkey's Talks With U.S. on Visa Crisis Going in 'Good Direction', Erdogan Spokesman Says
Turkey’s talks with the United States over an on-going visa crisis are headed in a “good direction”, President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said on Wednesday, quoted by Reuters.
Visa operations were mutually suspended by the two countries on Oct. 8, in a widening diplomatic row over Ankara’s arrest of Turkish national employed by the U.S. consulate in Istanbul. A delegation from the United States arrived in Turkey on Tuesday to discuss the resolution of the crisis.
Erdogan’s spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, made the comment in an interview broadcast by state channel TRT Haber.
- » Turnout in Today's Elections in Macedonia is 27.11% at 13:00 Local Time
- » Turkey Army Says Installing 'Observation Posts' in Syria's Idlib
- » Local Elections will be Held in the Republic of Macedonia on October 15
- » Turkey Detains 7 People Over Explosion at Tupras Refinery
- » Greek Parliament Approves Law Allowing Legal Gender Change
- » Turkish PM Says Visa Dispute with U.S. Must be Fixed Quickly