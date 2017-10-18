The Border Fence with Turkey is Becoming Strategical Object of National Security
The Council of Ministers included the fence and obstacle facilities on the Bulgarian-Turkish border in the list of strategic sites of national security significance, BGNES reported.
The decision will contribute to preserving the integrity of the state border and preventing cases of leakage of information on the methods of protection, the operational possibilities for border security as well as improving the control of unauthorized crossing of the state border and prevention of implementation of illegal activities near the state border.
