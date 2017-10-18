Even in 2017 The Beatles are Making GBP 67,000 a Day

Source: Twitter

Even nowadays, the legendary rock band The Beatles continues to earn GBP 67,000 a day from a company that was closed more than 50 years ago, reports bgnes. 

In 1968, members of the Liverpool Four (John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Star) jointly set up the Apple Corps to manage their finances and generate nearly GBP 24.4 million a year.

Today Apple Corps continues to be owned by the two surviving group members Paul and Ringo and the widows of George Harrison and John Lennon Olivia and Yoko Ono. 

The company's financial statements reveal that each member received "aggregate charges for advertising services, use of name and other" in the last calendar year - GBP 2.97 million, the Daily Mirror writes.

