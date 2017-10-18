The First 3D Printed Bridge in the World is Now Operational

The Dutch authorities officially unveiled the first cement bridge created with 3D printing. The facility is located in the southeastern town of Gemert and will be used by cyclists, reports AFP.

"The bridge is not very large, but it's made from a printer that makes it unique," said Theo Saullet, a representative of the University of Technology in Eindhoven. Work on the bridge, which is made up of nearly 800 layers of material, has taken about three months and is built of reinforced concrete, the University said.

According to the university, one of the advantages of the "printed" bridge is that less concrete is used to make it, unlike standard modular technology, as "the printer puts the concrete only where it is needed." The eight-meter bridge connects two roads, including a water channel.

It successfully passed tests for durability, and can carry a weight of two tonnes, and although it is designed for bicycles, it can pass up to 40 trucks, designers say.

Netherlands is among the countries, along with the US and China, who are pioneers in 3D printing technology. Last year, a Dutch architect presented a unique 3D printer, he hopes to be able to build a whole building soon.