Xi Jinping: China will Fight to Stop Climate Change

October 18, 2017, Wednesday
The Chinese government intends to fight global climate change and actively develop cooperation with other countries to solve this problem, reports TASS. 

This is what the President of the People's Republic of ChinaXi Jinping said at the XIXth Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

"We need to make an active effort to ensure that environmental conditions are maintained at the optimum level and to interact with other countries in response to the ongoing climate change in the world," he said.

According to the head of state, the Chinese authorities hope to preserve the Earth as an "oasis of the existence of mankind". The forum will continue until October 24, and it is planned to review the results of the party's work over the past five years. It is expected that during the congress the personnel configuration of the higher party organs will be renewed.

Tags: Xi Jinping, China, Congress, climate change
