Andronia Popova - Roni from the Indie Band Nasekomix has Passed Away Aged 44

Yesterday morning, after a severe illness, the singer Andronia Popova - Roni passed away.

She was a vocalist of "Nasekomix" and "Help Me Jones" and then was part of the Bulgarian swing trio "Sentimental Swingers". Participated in the creation of "World Melancholy" of "Bluba Lo" and her songs were used as soundtrack of new Bulgarian movies like "Eastern Plays" by Kamen Kalev and "Losers" Ivaylo Hristov.

A charity concert was organized in February this year to support her. In her Facebook profile, her friends say last goodbye.

We hope the Bulgarian audience will feel the love, the courage and the freedom Roni spread.

Rest in peace!

