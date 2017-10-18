Italy Against Sweden in FIFA World Cup Play-off
Sweden versus Italy is the big derby of the playoffs for the World Cup in 2018.
The eight best second teams from the European qualification groups will face each other to determine the last four teams to play at the 2018 World Cup.
Here are the matches:
Northern Ireland - Switzerland
Croatia - Greece
Denmark - Eire
Sweden - Italy
The playoffs will be played on the 9th and 14th of May.
Italy will have the privilege of home audience in the return game in the most anticipated playoff match. The last match between the two teams was in the Euro 2016 group stage when the "Azzurri" won with a minimum of 1:0.
World Cup draw in Russia will be on December 1 in Moscow. The tournament will start on 14 June 2018 and the final will be on July 15th.
