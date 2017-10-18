Clashes Between Police and Protesters Against Corruption in Kiev

Society | October 18, 2017, Wednesday // 12:22| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Clashes Between Police and Protesters Against Corruption in Kiev Source: Twitter

Thousands of Ukrainians gathered in front of the parliament asking for a real fight against corruption and called for the resignation of President Petro Poroshenko.

Police intervened in the protest of anti-government protesters. According to Ukrainian media, four people have been injured.

The protesters putted tents in front of the parliament building and declared they will stay there until their demands are met.

Demonstrators gathered in front of the parliament on the call of several reformist movements, including the Movement of the New Forces of former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili. He became a political opponent of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who deprived him of Ukrainian citizenship, the France press reported.

"Our demands are simple: creating an anti-corruption court and abolishing parliamentary immunity," a message by Saakashvili's party said.

Four people were injured in the clashes between police and demonstrators pushing for major reforms in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, reported in the meantime BBC. 

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kiev, protest, police, clashes, reform, corruption
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria