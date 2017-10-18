Clashes Between Police and Protesters Against Corruption in Kiev

Thousands of Ukrainians gathered in front of the parliament asking for a real fight against corruption and called for the resignation of President Petro Poroshenko.

Police intervened in the protest of anti-government protesters. According to Ukrainian media, four people have been injured.

The protesters putted tents in front of the parliament building and declared they will stay there until their demands are met.

Demonstrators gathered in front of the parliament on the call of several reformist movements, including the Movement of the New Forces of former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili. He became a political opponent of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who deprived him of Ukrainian citizenship, the France press reported.

"Our demands are simple: creating an anti-corruption court and abolishing parliamentary immunity," a message by Saakashvili's party said.

Four people were injured in the clashes between police and demonstrators pushing for major reforms in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, reported in the meantime BBC.