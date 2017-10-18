Today is the European Day Against Human Trafficking

The National Commission for Fighting Human Trafficking launches its annual campaign on the 18th of October - the European Day Against Human Trafficking, reports sega.

Global development and the spread of Internet access creates additional challenges to counteract trafficking of people. This is why the traditional campaign this year is aimed at informing the public and specific vulnerable groups about the risks of involvement in human trafficking schemes over the Internet, the commission said.

There are various national and local initiatives aimed at informing the general public about the risks of getting involved in human trafficking via the Internet, as well as discussing the possibility of the network being used to detect and investigate crimes, are planned within the campaign.

A major part of the initiatives is to hold an expert forum, in partnership with the UK Embassy in Bulgaria and with international participation dedicated to the Internet and the fight against trafficking of human beings, bringing together representatives of the responsible institutions, academic circles and civil and research organizations as well and representatives of the European institutions and the EU member states, which are the main destinations of victims from Bulgaria. The Forum will provide a space for sharing knowledge and experience on the issue