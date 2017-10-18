Vidin - Calafat Danube Bridge Will be Temporarily Closed

October 18, 2017
Bulgaria: Vidin - Calafat Danube Bridge Will be Temporarily Closed pixabay.com

Vidin - Calafat Danube Bridge (between Bulgaria and Romania) will be temporarily closed to all vehicle traffic, in both directions, from 13:00 to 14:00 on 18th of October, the press center of the Ministry of Interior announced, quoted by BNT. 

The closure is required due to routine technical maintainance of the bridge, Border Police explains.

