Vidin - Calafat Danube Bridge Will be Temporarily Closed
pixabay.com
Vidin - Calafat Danube Bridge (between Bulgaria and Romania) will be temporarily closed to all vehicle traffic, in both directions, from 13:00 to 14:00 on 18th of October, the press center of the Ministry of Interior announced, quoted by BNT.
The closure is required due to routine technical maintainance of the bridge, Border Police explains.
