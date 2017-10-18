Serious Interest in Bulgarian Innovative Ideas at Dubai World Expo

8 Bulgarian companies took part in GITEX - the largest technology exhibition in the Middle East. It was held from 8 to 12 October at the World Trade Center in Dubai, UAE.

The Ministry of Economy and the Bulgarian Investment Agency (BAI) supported financially the Bulgarian start-up companies with space and stand during the exhibition.



Over 500 meetings and conversations with participants from over 20 countries, including UAE (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Al Sharjah), Bahrain, England, Iran, Pakistan, India, Nigeria, Italy, Egypt, Lebanon, USA.



Representatives of BAI met with colleagues from the Cyprus Investment Agency and the Kuwaiti Investment Agency, discussing the potential signing of a co-operation agreement to increase the opportunities for attracting investment. Interest in Bulgaria for expanding its business has been expressed by companies working in the field of IT, Robotics, Cybersecurity.