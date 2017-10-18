Breakdown Caused Massive Flood in Plovdiv Trakia District

Bulgaria: Breakdown Caused Massive Flood in Plovdiv Trakia District

A major accident turned the streets of Trakia neighborhood in Plovdiv into a "sea" , the bTV correspondent in the region announced. A central water pipeline has cracked. Half of the neighborhood is without water.

Local media said that the accident report was received at 4.30 am this morning. The site Plovdiv24.bg refers to the local water company, where it has been said that the problem is in the area around the former bakery.

It is expected that the disaster recovery activities will continue until at least 14:00 in the afternoon.

