Breakdown Caused Massive Flood in Plovdiv Trakia District
Society | October 18, 2017, Wednesday // 11:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Youtube
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A major accident turned the streets of Trakia neighborhood in Plovdiv into a "sea" , the bTV correspondent in the region announced. A central water pipeline has cracked. Half of the neighborhood is without water.
Local media said that the accident report was received at 4.30 am this morning. The site Plovdiv24.bg refers to the local water company, where it has been said that the problem is in the area around the former bakery.
It is expected that the disaster recovery activities will continue until at least 14:00 in the afternoon.
- » Xi Jinping: China will Fight to Stop Climate Change
- » Andronia Popova - Roni from the Indie Band Nasekomix has Passed Away Aged 44
- » Clashes Between Police and Protesters Against Corruption in Kiev
- » Today is the European Day Against Human Trafficking
- » NIMH: Fog in Some Areas in the Morning, Maximum Temperatures 22-27°C
- » The Eco Minster Re-launched the Idea of Banning Coal with Sulfur and Ash
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)