Japanese Scientists have Discovered a Moon Cave Suitable for a Base

Japanese researchers have discovered a huge cave of about 50 km in length under the surface of the moon, which in the future can be used as a research base. This is reported by the national space agency JAXA, BNT reports.

The cave was discovered after analyzing the data transmitted by the Japanese Kuguya probe. It is under the Marius crater. According to experts, the natural site was formed about 3.5 billion years ago as a result of volcanic activity.

Putting a research base there will reduce the negative impact of radiation on the cave and sudden temperature changes, JAXA said.