Japanese Scientists have Discovered a Moon Cave Suitable for a Base

World | October 18, 2017, Wednesday // 11:48| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Japanese Scientists have Discovered a Moon Cave Suitable for a Base Source: Twitter

Japanese researchers have discovered a huge cave of about 50 km in length under the surface of the moon, which in the future can be used as a research base. This is reported by the national space agency JAXA, BNT reports.

The cave was discovered after analyzing the data transmitted by the Japanese Kuguya probe. It is under the Marius crater. According to experts, the natural site was formed about 3.5 billion years ago as a result of volcanic activity.

Putting a research base there will reduce the negative impact of radiation on the cave and sudden temperature changes, JAXA said.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: JAXA, scientists, the Moon, cave, base
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria