Portugal Interior Minister Resigns After Fire Disasters
pixabay.com
Portugal’s Interior Minister Constanca Urbano de Sousa resigned from her post after fires killed more than a hundred people in the country’s two worst disasters of recent times, the government said on Wednesday, quoted by Reuters.
The minister said in her resignation letter that after the fires of recent days “I considered that I didn’t have the political and personal conditions to continue in my post.”
