Low ECB Rates an Opportunity to Reform, Draghi Argues

 Easy monetary policy gives euro zone governments a window of opportunity to enact the reforms needed to boost growth once interest rates have to rise, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday, quoted by Reuters.

ECB research finds no convincing evidence that high interest rates lead to more reforms,” Draghi told a conference in Frankfurt. “In fact, the opposite is more likely to be true: lower rates tend to promote reforms, since they lead to a better macroeconomic environment.”

“With monetary policy being accommodative, we now have a window of opportunity to take these measures,” Draghi added.

