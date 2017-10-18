No Agreement on Role of Proposed Anticorruption Body

The Consultative Council for National Security meeting on 17th of October did not reach agreement on the role and functions of the proposed new anti-corruption authority and the appointment of its Chairperson, Bulgaria’s President Roumen Radev said after the end of the meeting, which lasted more than 4 hours.

Radev said the participants had agreed that results in the fight against high-level corruption were low because of imperfections in the legislation, in the institutional framework and the lack of a distinct structure with clear powers and capacity to effectively combat corruption.

They also agreed that amendments to the Penal Code related to corruption offenses should be adopted to cover corruption not only in the public but also in the private sector. The members of the council were unanimous that the National Assembly should adopt an anti-corruption law to provide for comprehensive measures, including prevention, forfeiture of illegally acquired property and the timely investigation and detection of crimes related to corrupt practices by high-level officials.

Consensus was reached on the main directions in the work of the state institutions for effective counteraction of corruption among persons who occupied or are occupying senior public positions, to ensure application of integrated approach which, along with prevention, will focus on identifying, investigation and implementation of criminal liability.

Source: Bulgarian National Television