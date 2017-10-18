Trump Praised Athens and Declared That Their Debt Should be Relieved

The United States urges Greece to pursue economic reforms and back the alleviation of its debt burden "in a responsible way," US President Donald Trump said at a joint press conference in the White House Rose Garden with visiting Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, reports Mediapool.

"The Americans have solidarity with Greece in the process of recovering from the economic crisis that has recently damaged their country. I supported the prime minister, who continues to carry out (economic) reforms, and reaffirmed our support for a debt relief plan, " noted the president, quoted by TASS.

According to him, Greece is doing a "great job", struggling to break out of the crisis and overcome its grave problems. Trump stressed that Athens and Washington have achieved "significant successes in economic co-operation".