NIMH: Fog in Some Areas in the Morning, Maximum Temperatures 22-27°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 18, 2017, Wednesday // 11:22| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NIMH: Fog in Some Areas in the Morning, Maximum Temperatures 22-27°C pixabay.com

The atmospheric pressure will decrease during the day but will remain higher than the average for October.

The weather will be mostly sunny today, with high scattered clouds over Western Bulgaria.

In the morning, there will be fog or inversion clouds in some places in the lowlands. There will be almost no wind.

Maximum temperatures will reach 22° to 27°C, in Sofia around 23°C, NIMH told FOCUS News Agency.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, NIMH, temperatures, sunny
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria