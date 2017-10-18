NIMH: Fog in Some Areas in the Morning, Maximum Temperatures 22-27°C
The atmospheric pressure will decrease during the day but will remain higher than the average for October.
The weather will be mostly sunny today, with high scattered clouds over Western Bulgaria.
In the morning, there will be fog or inversion clouds in some places in the lowlands. There will be almost no wind.
Maximum temperatures will reach 22° to 27°C, in Sofia around 23°C, NIMH told FOCUS News Agency.
