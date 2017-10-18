Sofia Airport has Returned 604 Lost Items Since the Beginning of the Year

For the first nine months of the year, Sofia Airport returned 604 lost or forgotten items to their owners from a total of 1,300, the airport press reported.

The rest are not sought by their owners yet. By comparison, throughout the year 2016, 1,162 items were found. Holders of 616 of them have taken them, and others still expect their owners. The statistics for the last four years indicate that from the beginning of 2013 until the end of September this year the total number of lost or forgotten belongings is 4,565. Of these, more than half are returned to their owners and the other unclaimed are stored in special premises . For the specified four-year period, 353 laptops, 225 smartphones, 128 tablets, 111 iPads, 49 cameras, and more have been returned.

Frequently forgotten items include watches, personal documents, glasses, belts, baby strollers, clothes, tools, jewelry and wallets.