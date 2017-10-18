Sofia Airport has Returned 604 Lost Items Since the Beginning of the Year

Business » TOURISM | October 18, 2017, Wednesday // 11:10| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Sofia Airport has Returned 604 Lost Items Since the Beginning of the Year Archive

For the first nine months of the year, Sofia Airport returned 604 lost or forgotten items to their owners from a total of 1,300, the airport press reported.

The rest are not sought by their owners yet. By comparison, throughout the year 2016, 1,162 items were found. Holders of 616 of them have taken them, and others still expect their owners. The statistics for the last four years indicate that from the beginning of 2013 until the end of September this year the total number of lost or forgotten belongings is 4,565. Of these, more than half are returned to their owners and the other unclaimed are stored in special premises . For the specified four-year period, 353 laptops, 225 smartphones, 128 tablets, 111 iPads, 49 cameras, and more have been returned.

Frequently forgotten items include watches, personal documents, glasses, belts, baby strollers, clothes, tools, jewelry and wallets.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, airport, lost items, return, statistics
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria