The Eco Minster Re-launched the Idea of Banning Coal with Sulfur and Ash

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 18, 2017, Wednesday // 09:28| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Eco Minster Re-launched the Idea of Banning Coal with Sulfur and Ash Pixabay.com

The Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov announced the idea of ​​limiting the sale of coal containing silfur and ash and the introduction of eco-standards for the solid fuel heaters.

At the annual meeting of mayors in Albena on Tuesday, he recalled that new European environmental standards for domestic heating appliances will come into force from 2019 and a mechanism for their implementation has to be established.

"Air pollution is one of the most important problems, and the local government must accept it with the necessary severity," the minister said. According to him, the most difficult to solve the problems with the quality of the atmospheric air is to find a socio-economic balance. He urged local authorities to actively participate in the work of the two working groups to discuss measures to reduce pollution from domestic heating and road transport.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ecological minister, air, coal, sulfur, ash, ban
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria