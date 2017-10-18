The Eco Minster Re-launched the Idea of Banning Coal with Sulfur and Ash

The Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov announced the idea of ​​limiting the sale of coal containing silfur and ash and the introduction of eco-standards for the solid fuel heaters.

At the annual meeting of mayors in Albena on Tuesday, he recalled that new European environmental standards for domestic heating appliances will come into force from 2019 and a mechanism for their implementation has to be established.

"Air pollution is one of the most important problems, and the local government must accept it with the necessary severity," the minister said. According to him, the most difficult to solve the problems with the quality of the atmospheric air is to find a socio-economic balance. He urged local authorities to actively participate in the work of the two working groups to discuss measures to reduce pollution from domestic heating and road transport.