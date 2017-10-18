Most Small Businesses do not Protect their Trade Secrets

Most small and medium-sized enterprises are not aware that they should include clauses to protect their business secrets when concluding contracts, said the Director of the Agency for Promotion of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Marieta Zaharieva.

She participated in a discussion on the creation of a culture of intellectual property among the small business organized by the World Intellectual Property Organization, the Bulgarian Patent Office and the University of National and World Economy, the agency said.

Such clauses should exist in both the employee contracts and the business contracts of the companies. Otherwise, there is a risk of disclosing trade secrets, Zaharieva commented. According to her, entrepreneurs need to know that they can claim a trade secret violation only if there is some factual evidence that they themselves have taken action to protect the unique business information.