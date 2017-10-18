Spanish Fighter Jet Crashed During Takeoff from the Base, Pilot Killed

The Spanish F-18 fighter crashed during takeoff from the Torreón de Ardos base near Madrid. The pilot died, the defense ministry reported, quoted world agencies.

This is the second crash with a Spanish military plane in less than a week. Fleet Eurofighter fell on Thursday when landing at the Air Force base 300 km from Madrid on a return from parade on the occasion of the national holiday of Spain.

