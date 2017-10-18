The Storm Ophelia Passed through Scotland and North England

The storm Ophelia passed through Scotland and the North of England on Tuesday, pushing down trees, power lines and interfering with transportation, the day after taking three lives and leaving hundreds of people without electricity in Ireland, according to Associated Press.

The British Meteorological Service predicts heavy rainfall and gusts up to 113 km / h in Scotland, with the wind expected to gradually lose power by the end of the day. Trains from Glasgow, Edinburgh, and London to Aberdeen, Dundee and Perth are moving late because of the trees that fell on the rails. In some of the storm affected areas there is a shortage of drinking water.

Some southern parts of Norway have been alarming this morning about the smell of smoke, which, according to the local meteorological institute, is caused by Ophelia, it came from Portugal and Spain, where were forest fires that took away the lives of at least 41 people over the weekend.

Authorities in Sweden reported that in Stockholm and other Swedish cities, local residents were ringing to signal that the sky this morning was much darker than usual. This is probably due to the strong winds of Ophelia, which carry a mixture of red Sahara sand and fine dust particles from the fires of the Iberian Peninsula.

The Ophelia storm is accompanied by unusually high October temperatures in a number of European countries, the World Meteorological Organization said today. Clare Nullis, spokeswoman for the organization, said at a briefing in Geneva that this year's Atlantic hurricane season is extremely unusual because Ireland is not a country that is usually associated with tropical cyclones. According to her, Ophelia is the most eastern and most northerly major hurricane in history that was formed at that time of the year.

Nullis said the unusually high temperatures in many parts of Europe are also due to Ophelia, and the strong winds, the fires in Portugal and Spain, and the Sahara sand have led to the phenomenon of the orange sky observed in parts of the continent, mostly in the UK. This season, there were ten Atlantic hurricanes, with an average of 6-7 category on average. Six of the hurricanes were very strong, above the third category, added Nullis and explained that there are usually about two powerful hurricanes per season.