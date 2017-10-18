Donald Tusk Proposes Sofia to Host a Western Balkans Summit

European Council President Donald Tusk proposed a meeting of EU Heads of State and Government and the Western Balkans on 17 May next year in Sofia. This is part of a list of proposals for the work program of the European Council by mid-2019.

In a letter to the EU heads of state and government on the occasion of the European Council meeting in Brussels at the end of this week, Tusk notes that there are disagreements on many topics in the Community so far. He suggests that issues that are stagnant should be discussed on a regular basis, and when unanimity is impossible, recourse to so-called "enhanced cooperation", Mediapool announced. This procedure provides for EU countries that agree with a proposal to approve and implement it, while retaining the opportunity for others to join at any time.

Tusk suggests that the European Council meet more often when it comes to resolving open issues. It is also proposed to draw up a list of misunderstandings in order to make them more transparent and to facilitate political negotiations in the search for a solution. We need unity to solve migrants crises to overcome the unfair aspects of globalization to deal with aggressive foreign countries to limit the damage of the UK leave, to maintain international order based on rules.

European unity is our greatest strength. Some EU countries can progress in certain areas faster but the door will remain open to others. Unity can not be an excuse for stagnation, but aspirations can not lead to division, writes Tusk. According to his proposed program during the Bulgarian presidency of the EU next year provides the highest level to discuss the election of the next European

Parliament. Other topics are the future EU budget, the issue of the preliminary examination of foreign investors, trade agreements and so on... defense, electronic commerce, taxation, reform of the eurozone.