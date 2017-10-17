Recorded Earthquake in Ohrid

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 17, 2017, Tuesday // 16:17| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Recorded Earthquake in Ohrid Archive

Earthquake measuring 2.6 on the Richter scale was registered in the Macedonian town of Ohrid at 11.18 (local time) on Tuesday, according to the official website of the European Mediterranean Seismological Center.

The epicenter of the quake was three kilometers northeast of Ohrid and five kilometers south of the village of Kosel, near which is the only active volcano on the Balkans - Duvaloto, FOCUS reported.

Its depth was three kilometers. In recent months, Ohrid was upset by a series of earthquakes. In the June-July period, the region was hit by more than 1,200 shifts of varying degrees of intensity.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, Ohrid
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria