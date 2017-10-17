Recorded Earthquake in Ohrid

Earthquake measuring 2.6 on the Richter scale was registered in the Macedonian town of Ohrid at 11.18 (local time) on Tuesday, according to the official website of the European Mediterranean Seismological Center.

The epicenter of the quake was three kilometers northeast of Ohrid and five kilometers south of the village of Kosel, near which is the only active volcano on the Balkans - Duvaloto, FOCUS reported.

Its depth was three kilometers. In recent months, Ohrid was upset by a series of earthquakes. In the June-July period, the region was hit by more than 1,200 shifts of varying degrees of intensity.