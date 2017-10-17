BGN 80 Million is the Budget for Road Cleaning during the Winter

BGN 80 million are allocated for road cleaning during the winter. The money is enough, but the regional minister Nikolay Nankov still expressed the hope that the winter will not be too heavy to save money for road repairs. The planned funds are for maintaining the republic road network under severe winter conditions. In a lighter winter environment, the amount can be reduced to about BGN 60 million and the savings will be used to repair roads.

"We're ready for the winter. We proved this two weeks ago after heavy snowfall. There was a perfect organization of the Road Infrastructure Agency and the Directorate General Fire Safety and Protection of the Population. The problem of the high-mountain passes "Beklemeto" and "Petrohan" was not with the snow-cleaning.

The road was cleaned up to the asphalt, but the problem was the heavy snowfall. We closed the Petrohan pass for two days, the Beklemeto for one day, but there was no disaster. More than 70% of the stopped cars were with summer tires. From Wednesday we warned that the situation would be severe in the Stara Planina passes. A more serious understanding and road culture of Bulgarian drivers is needed, "said Minister Nikolay Nankov, quoted by Focus.