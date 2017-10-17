Egyptian and Czech Archaeologists have Discovered Remnants of a Temple of Ramesses II

Archaeologists have discovered in southwest Cairo remnants of the temple of Ramesses II

Archaeologists have discovered in southwest Cairo remnants of the temple of Ramesses II, that can shed light on life during the 19th Pharaoh Dynasty more than 3,200 years ago, the Associated Press reported.

Egyptian Mustafa Wasiri, the director of the Egyptian Mutual Protection Agency, said the discovery was made during excavations by an Egyptian-Czech team of archaeologists in the area of ​​the village of Abusir, near the stepped pyramid in Sakara.

The head of the Czech group, Miroslav Barta, said the temple was the only proof of the presence of Ramesses II in Baghdasin in Giza. In his words, the finds confirm that in the area of ​​Abusir the cult of sun god Ra, which began in the Fifth Dynasty, was maintained for more than 4500 years ago.

