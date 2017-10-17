Navalny will be Able to Run for Office in Russia after 2028

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny will be able to run for election after 2028. This was stated by the chairwoman of the CEC of the Russian Federation, Ela Pamfilova, quoted on Tuesday by TASS.

A verdict against Navalny for financial abuse, which he believes is politically motivated, stops him legally to participate in the elections in spring.

However, the opposition opens a campaign with pre-election rallies in the country and earlier this month was sentenced to 20 days in prison for organizing unauthorized protests.

"Mr. Navalny is a young, promising politician, he has all the chances ... and if that ten-year term passes, somewhere in 2028 plus five months, he will be able to run," Pamfilova said.

"Let him prove not by pressure on the street, but with his ideas that he is worthy of the presidency," she added. Mr Navalny himself earlier explained that he sees no legal impediment to running in the presidential election in March, as the Russian constitution explicitly forbids the participation of people serving sentences and he is sentenced conditionally. He said he would appeal the unlawful injunction to the Constitutional Court.