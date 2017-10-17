Trump Gave an Improptu Press Conference at the White House Rose Garden

US President Donald Trump rarely gives official press conferences, but last night he decided to talk to journalists in the White House Rose Garden, the Associated Press reported.

For about 40 minutes, the President spoke about all sorts of topics, from tax policy, through the investigation into Russia to Hillary Clinton. Next to him stood Senate Major Mitch McConnell, whose silent presence was meant to confirm the good working relationship with the president.

Trump said Havana was responsible for a series of unexplained cases in which at least 22 US diplomats have suffered in Cuba for several months. Some have partly lost their hearing, others have complained of vertigo, fatigue, and cognitive problems. There have been complaints from American tourists on the island. "I think Cuba is responsible, I believe it is, and it is a very unusual attack, as you know, but I believe Cuba is responsible."

The United States has not formally concluded that Cuba has harmed US citizens. Washington, however, said Havana had an obligation to ensure the security of US diplomats, but did not do so, Reuters said.

The president has long overshadowed Hillary Clinton, his rival in the presidential election last year, the France press reported. He asked her to try her luck once more to secure a second term. "I hope Hillary is going to run, please, Hilary, please be a candidate again, come on!" Insisted Trump in front of the journalists as mockery.

In a more serious tone, he said the United States did not take sides in the Kurdish conflict and the Iraqi government should control the Iraqi province of Kirkuk. "We do not take sides, but we do not like that they are in conflict," Trump said. "We have very good relations with the Kurds for years, as you know, and we are also on the side of Iraq, although we should have never invaded the country," he added.