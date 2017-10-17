At Least 32 Killed in an Attack on a Police Station in Afghanistan

At least 32 people were killed in today's attack on a complex of the Afghan police in Gardez, Paktia province. More than people are 200 injured, according to data from hospital authorities in the region, cited by the France press.

"So far, we have 160 injured and 26 killed, including one woman, in Gardez's central hospital, we also have 52 injured and 6 killed in the military hospital," said Dr Shir Mohammad Karimi of the Health authorities in the southeastern province.

According to preliminary data, two car bombs run by suicide bombers exploded near the police station. Then the building was physically attacked by terrorists and a battle began.

NATO helicopters arrived in Afghanistan, TOTO News reported.

The Taliban have already taken responsibility for the attack, with a statement on Twitter by spokesman Zabiula Mujahid, as well as two other attacks - in the southern province of Gazni and the western province of Farah.