Bulgaria: Portugal is in National Mourning for the 36 Victims of Forest Fires Source: Twitter

Portugal today is in a three-day national mourning to commemorate the casualties of ongoing forest fires, the France press reported on Tuesday.

The death of 36 people has been confirmed. The wounded are 63, 16 of them - in critical condition. Around 3600 firefighters are trying to contain the fifteen active outbreaks in the central and northern parts of the country. In mid-June in the central part of Portugal, in the area of Pedrogue Grande, a great forest fire broke out. 64 people died and 250 were injured.

