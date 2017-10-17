The Health Fund has Voted a BGN 400 Million Increase in the Budget for Next Year

The budget of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) for next year will be increase by BGN 407 million and so the fund will rely on BGN 3.8 billion in 2018. This was decided by the Supervisory Board of the institution late on Monday, reports Mediapool.

The Supervision Project is not final and is due to be submitted by the Minister of Health to the Ministry of Finance for conciliation, after that it should be approved by the Council of Ministers and submitted to the Parliament. Health Minister Nikolay Petrov commented on Tuesday that "there is a preliminary assurance that there will be a significant increase in the NHIF budget next year", but he did not specify whether the fund would receive the requested increase. Previous years, the Treasury has revised the drafts proposed by the Treasury.

The proposed amount for hospital aid is BGN 1.802 billion, which is about BGN 350 million higher than the one set in this year's budget, bearing in mind, however, that this year the hospitals will also receive a large part of the 340 million. The budget for medicines will pass the psychological limit of BGN 1 billion next year and the fund will have 1.03 billion levs. For comparison this year, the budget was just under BGN 800 million, but only 100 million of the NHIF's reserve has been subtracted to cover the deficit in drug spending.