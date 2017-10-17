Football Club "Malmö" FF Lifted the 20th Title of Sweden

"Malmö" FF has been declared Sweden's champion for the fourth time in the last five years after overcoming a deficit from one goal and defeating IFK Norrköping 3:1 as a guest. Victory on Monday night improved the balance of the "blue" to 60 points in 27 games and they already lead by ten points to AIK Stockholm, three rounds remain until the end of the Swedish soccer championship.

IFK Norrköping, who won the title in 2015, got the lead in the first half and was about to ruin the visiting supporters' party, but Carlos Strandberg, Lasse Nielsen and Anders Christiansen scored for Malmö in the second half.

The game was stopped at the very end due to the invasion of supporters of the champions, but they returned to the stands after an intervention by coach Magnus Perschon.

This is the 20th title the Swedish Allsvenskan in the 107-year history of "Malmö". Interesting fact is that this is the club where football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic started his career.

