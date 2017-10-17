Fine for Dropping Cigarette Buds and Other Small Trash on the Ground in Plovdiv

Plovdiv citizens are threatened with serious fines for tossing cigarette buds or other small trash on the streets, announced the Mayor Ivan Totev. 

The municipality instructs the officers responsible to clean the streets to punish the offenders. The new rules are part of the Ordinance on Waste Management on the territory of the Municipality of Plovdiv.

The fines will be imposed very actively, commented Mayor Ivan Totev, quoted by Plovdiv24.bg. Operation "Fines" will also cover the dumping of waste outside the bins and the formation of illegal landfills.

